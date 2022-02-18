Elaine Andrew McGary, a long-time resident of Ammon, passed away on February 14, 2022, at the home of her daughter in Layton, Utah. Elaine was born Friday, September 13, 1929, in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Joseph Gibby Andrew and Sarah Esther Ellis Andrew. She was the youngest of 7 children. Her youth was spent on a farm on 17th Street which was the location for many years of Andrew Well Drilling. She graduated from Idaho Falls High School. She married Marvin McGary on May 28, 1948, in the Idaho Falls Temple, soon after Marvin was drafted and the young couple moved to Camp Pendleton outside of San Diego, California. After his service was completed, they returned home to Idaho Falls and started their young family. In 1949, they started building a home on 17th Street across the street from the former KID TV and radio station. In 1957, Marvin and Elaine moved the house they were building out to Ammon. Marvin and Elaine were blessed with 4 children: LeeAnn Fanning (Dennis) of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Marlaine Johansen (Scott) of Kaysville, Utah, Vance McGary (Maria) of Miami, Florida, and Andrea Parkinson (Scott) of Santa Clara, Utah. As a young family, they were frequently camping in Island Park, floating the Henry's Fork, camping on the shores of Redfish Lake, or camping in the shadow of Taylor Mountain with friends. The McGary family was part of the founding fathers of a snowmobile club called the Ammon Trail Riders. Elaine was a hard-working devoted member of the Ammon community. For many years she served as a member of the Ammon Planning and Zoning Committee. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in numerous callings, many involving leadership of the Young Women's organization. She was Young Women's camp leader for many years teaching outdoor skills to numerous young women. In the late '60s, she began assisting some of her young women by creating decorations as the young women got married. This started out as a help, then a hobby, and then turned into Elaine McGary Wedding Reception service. Over the next 50 years, she decorated and catered thousands of weddings throughout the Upper Snake River Valley. She also dedicated many years to the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers serving in numerous leadership roles. She is survived by her 4 children, 10 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandpuppies. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. The family will visit with friends from 6-8:00 p.m., Friday, February 18, 2022, at Coltrin Mortuary, and one hour prior to the services. Interment will be at Fielding Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com. Elaine 9/13/1929 - 2/14/2022Andrew McGary
