Marvin Wayne McGary, 94, a long-time resident of Ammon, passed away April 24, 2021, in Kaysville, Utah at the residence of his daughter. Marvin was born November 14, 1926, in Jameston, Idaho to Job William McGary and Ireta Hess McGary. He was the 3rd of eight children: Glendora, Garth, Marvin, Colleen, Kenneth, Sherolene, Dallon, and Jerry, He was raised in Jameston, eventually moving to Idaho Falls as a teenager. He worked a variety of jobs in the region, including driving truck, working at a grocery distribution, and working on a road crew establishing and clearing roads throughout Yellowstone National Park. He married Elaine Andrew of Idaho Falls on May 28, 1948, in the Idaho Falls temple. Marvin was drafted into the Marine Corps and the young couple moved from Idaho Falls to Camp Pendleton, outside of San Diego, California. After his service was completed, they returned home to Idaho Falls and started their young family. In 1949, they started building a home on 17th street across the street from the former KID tv and radio station. In 1957, Marvin and Elaine moved the house they were building out to Ammon. Marvin and Elaine were blessed with 4 children: LeeAnn Fanning (Dennis) of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Marlaine Johansen (Scott) of Kaysville, Utah, Vance McGary (Maria) of Miami, Florida, and Andrea Parkinson (Scott) of Santa Clara, Utah. As a young family, they were constantly camping in Island Park, floating the Henry's Fork, camping on the shores of Redfish Lake, or camping in the shadow of Taylor Mountain with friends. The McGary family was part of the founding fathers of a snowmobile club called the Ammon Trail Riders. Marvin loved fishing. There are very few waters in the intermountain area that have not been fished by Marvin McGary. Marvin and his fishing buddy, Roy Gardner, were always fishing. If they weren't fishing, then they would be talking about fishing. For decades, Marv and Roy would go every Wednesday morning for a "cold one" at Country Corner Jr. and tell their fishing tall tales. Marvin worked for 33 years at the INEL site catching the bus every morning in front of Kelly's Market (Ammon Speedi Mart) at 5:00 AM. He was a dedicated family man and hard worker, devoted to making his community better. Once, when a neighbor's barn burned to the ground, he decided along with some of his buddies to create a volunteer fire department in Ammon. He worked hard and developed this organization and served as Chief of the Ammon Fire Department for 10 years. He was a long-time member of the Lion's Club and worked diligently in this service to the community. A life-long member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, he was a long-time member of the Ammon 1st Ward and recently part of the Ammon 4th Ward. He served in many callings, but his favorite was the behind-the-scenes responsibility of being a Home Teacher. He diligently served others because of his love of service. He is survived by his wife of nearly 73 years, Elaine McGary of Ammon; his brother, Dallon of Idaho Falls; his sister, Sherolene Clayton of Centralia Washington; his children; and 10 grandchildren. Graveside services will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery in Idaho Falls. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m., Friday, April 30, 2021, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the cemetery. In remembrance of ol' Marv, please buy an ice-cold Pepsi and share it with someone you love. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com. Marvin 11/14/1926 - 4/24/2021Wayne McGary
