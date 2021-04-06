Ruby Haderlie McGavin passed away peacefully incident to age, at her home in Ammon, Idaho on March 13, 2021. Ruby was born on April 22, 1926 to Henry W Haderlie and Ruth Ward Haderlie. She was born and raised in Iona, Idaho. She married Wilford T McGavin on November 6, 1947. He died on March 15, 1979. Ruby is survived by her children Mary Lou (Richard) Staten Shelley, Bill (Myra) McGavin Washington, Stephen (Kim) McGavin Idaho Falls, Jeni McGavin California. Also 10 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. She is survived by a brother Verl (Fran) Haderlie of Iona. She was preceded in death by her parents, 3 sisters and 1 brother. Graveside services were conducted at the Ammon Cemetery on March 17, 2021.Coltrin Funeral Home officiated. Ruby 4/22/1926 - 3/13/2021Haderlie McGavin