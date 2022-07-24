Milton Dee McIntier, 74, peacefully passed away surrounded by his loved ones on Friday July 23, 2022. Milton was born on July 30, 1947 to Lowell Alman and Amy McIntier in Lewisville Idaho. He attended elementary in Lewisville, Junior High at Midway and graduated High School from Rigby High School. Milton had a lifetime of work. He worked for Donald Walker on his farm right out of high school. From a very young age, Milton worked jobs to help the family. At the age of 13, he started paying the property taxes for his parents. Milton loved to garden and could have been an arborist. He didn't know what he was planting, but he had a lot of trees. Milton was not completely dressed without his hat, gloves and shoes. He loved to camp and fish. Milton also had a big sweet tooth, his favorite being German Chocolate cake. He would also be found waking up in the middle of the night for a sweet treat, usually a doughnut or slice of pie. Milton was a volunteer fireman and emergency response volunteer. Milton also served on the Lewisville City Council. He was a good husband and dad. Milton especially loved his grandkids and great-grandkids very much. Milton is survived by his sweetheart, Sonja Jean McIntier, daughter Angela (Michael) Coburn of Overton NV, son Doug (Angie) McIntier of Boise ID, daughter in law Melissa McIntier, sister Deloris (Harry) Rawson of Egin ID, eleven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He is preceded by is son Brian Dee McIntier, sisters Shirley McIntier and Betty Fryer, and his parents Lowell and Amy. Funeral services for Milton will be held on Wednesday July 27, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with a viewing prior from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. The family will also receive friends from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Tuesday evening July 27, 2022 at the Lewisville Church. Condolences may be sent to the family online at: www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Milton 7/30/1947 - 7/22/2022Dee McIntier