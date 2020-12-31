Paul Randahl "Skip" McIntire, 56, of Idaho Falls, passed away on Dec. 29, 2020, at home. Paul was born on August 15, 1964, in Brigham City, Utah, to Paul Johnson and Ida "DeAnn" Young. Paul was later adopted by Theodore "Ted" McIntire. He graduated from University High School in Spokane in 1982. He served an LDS mission in the Little Rock, Arkansas Mission from 1984-1985. Paul was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings including, Executive Secretary in numerous bishoprics, Ward Clerk, and Assistant Scoutmaster. One of his favorite callings was teaching primary. On June 10, 1988, he married Zuella Nelson in Idaho Falls. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple on August 15, 1996. For over 30 years, Paul worked for Johnstone Supply in Idaho Falls. Paul enjoyed the outdoors and his love of mountaineering and kayaking later served him well as he became involved with the Boy Scouts. He was a voracious reader, a history buff, and a teacher to many. Paul was an expert marksman and a certified gunsmith, who enjoyed the different types of competitive shooting sports. He is survived by his devoted wife, Zuella Nelson McIntire; his father, Ted McIntire Sr.; and brothers: Teddy McIntire, Ryan McIntire, and Nick McIntire. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ida "DeAnn" McIntire Hammond; his grandparents, Dean and Doris Young; and a brother, Christopher McIntire. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society or to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Humanitarian Aid Fund or the Missionary Fund. Zuella would like to thank Aspen Home Health and Hospice and the many friends who have provided great love and care for Paul for the past 18 months. Memorial services for Paul will be held at 11:00 a.m., Sat., Jan. 2, 2021, at the Park Taylor Ward Chapel, 1291 W. 65th South, Idaho Falls, with Bishop Greg Hunter officiating. For those who cannot attend in person, the service will be live-streamed at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDAuoUVgyYZrjYxValodWjA/live. Cremation is under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com. Paul 8/15/1964 - 12/29/2020Randahl McIntire
