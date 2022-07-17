Carolyn Jean McIsaac, daughter of Pete and Margaret Schuetz (deceased), beloved wife of late Lyle D. McIsaac, and loving mother of Stephanie McIsaac, passed away on Saturday, July 2, at her home in Lost Prairie, Montana, at the age of 73. Carolyn Jean, known to her friends and family as Kay Jean or CJ, loved gardening, growing plants in her solarium, caring for her well loved cats and family dogs over the years, scrapbooking, playing pool, and visiting with friends. She had been an avid skier for most of her life, and still enjoyed swooshing down the slopes with friends. She was compassionate, hardworking, fun, and generous. Her love for her family and friends would be put in words in beautiful cards she would send to her loved ones on special occasions, and sometimes for no special reason. She would drive long hours by herself to visit her mother when she was still alive and later to visit the rest of the family. Her presence would light up any place. She grew up on the family farm near Roberts, Idaho. This is where her love of animals began, tending to cattle, sheep, especially bottle-feeding orphan lambs, caring for the many farm cats and dogs. She went to all grades of school at Roberts Elementary and Roberts High School. She participated in the Mustangs Drill team, pep club, and student council. She graduated in 1967, which was the last graduating class of Roberts High School. She worked at the former Atomic Energy Commission (Idaho National Laboratory). She met the love of her life, Lyle D. McIsaac and they married in October, 1972. Her beloved 'Mac', who always called her CJ. The following year they welcomed their daughter, Stephanie Ann. The family was well traveled, living in Saudi Arabia for two years, with holidays around the globe. They finally settled in the lush valley of Lost Prairie, Montana, where CJ happily lived the next 40 years, becoming an integral and well loved part of the community. She worked many years at the Saddle Tramp Inn, and 28 years as a secretary and mother figure to countless boys at The Wilderness Treatment Center. In retirement her social calendar was always full. Well known and well loved by everyone. Carolyn Jean was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Lyle McIsaac, her father, Pete Schuetz, and her mother, Margaret (nee Wille). She is survived by her daughter, Stephanie of West Wallsend, NSW, Australia; her brothers, Stanley Schuetz, Terry (Sue) Schuetz, and Brian (Sonia) Schuetz, all of Idaho Falls, Idaho; her nephew, Rory Schuetz of Tooele, Utah; and her nieces, Cari (Rick) Kapsner of Edina, Minnesota, Teresa Ford, and Lynette (Ryan) Hansen, both of Idaho Falls, Idaho. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Risen Christ Catholic Church in Kalispell, MT. A rosary will be held on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. An interment service will take place on Friday, July 22, at 11:00 a.m. at Fielding Memorial Cemetery in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com Carolyn 10/26/1948 - 7/2/2022Jean McIsaac
