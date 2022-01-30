Carl Earl McKague, age 87, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, died Thursday, January 27, 2022 following a short illness. Carl was born November 20, 1934 in Roberts, Idaho to Earl and Lowella Browning McKague. He grew up in several places in Eastern Idaho helping his dad on the farm and walking through 3 feet of snow to school, uphill both ways. He graduated from Roberts, Idaho in 1953. Soon after graduation he enlisted in the Navy where he got to visit many exotic countries that he enjoyed telling stories about to his children. One day on leave he came home and met his soon to become sweetheart Helen Hardy. They were married on February 19, 1960, in the Idaho Falls Temple. Upon completion of his time in the Navy they moved to Pocatello, Idaho where he went to Idaho State University to learn to become an Electronics Technician. From there he moved to Las Vegas to work at the Nevada Test Site. For many years he rode the bus 90 minutes each way to work. Carl and Helen had 6 children and over 40 foster children through their loving home in Las Vegas, NV. For many years he enjoyed many callings in the church. He lived a life of service to others. His favorite was in scouting. He loved to help boys achieve the rank of Eagle. Each of his 4 boys were Eagle Scouts. He proudly framed pictures in his home of each of his Eagle Scouts, leaving no room for the next one not to get there. Five of his children went on missions all over the world. He loved to camp. Many vacations were spent in the mountains with his wife and kids. He was a very good at ceramic work. He loved growing roses for his wife and had a green thumb. He was incredibly funny and kind. He loved adventures and even in his 80's you'd see him on roller coasters. When he retired, he came back to his roots, Idaho Falls, to finish out his years. He is survived by 4 children: Steven of Idaho Falls, Scott (Sherry) of Idaho Falls; Beverly of Idaho Falls and LaMar (Claudine) of Vancouver, Washington. 17 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife; 2 children: Kent and Beth Miskin and brother Charley. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building at 3700 E. Lincoln in Idaho Falls. A visitation will precede the funeral at the church from 9:30-10:45. Burial will be in the Firth Cemetery under the direction of the Grand Teton Funeral Home in Driggs, Idaho. Condolences can be sent to the family at valleymortuarydriggs.com where there will also be a YouTube link for those who would like to watch it at home that day. Carl 11/20/1934 - 1/27/2022E. McKague
