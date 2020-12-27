Kent Earl McKague, age 56, of Idaho Falls, Idaho. Died December19th at his home. Kent was born September 26, 1964 in Las Vegas, Nevada to Carl and Helen Hardy McKague. He graduated from Western High School in Las Vegas and attended Ricks College in Rexburg. He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Washington D.C. He loved scouting as a kid receiving his eagle scout award. Kent had many jobs including being a long haul truck driver. Kent is survived by his 5children Meagan Lynch of Provo, Utah and Riley McKague of Shelbyville, Tennessee, Krystal Haws of Stansbury Park, Utah, Brooke Coker of Las Vegas, Nevada, Alysha Mccartney of Reno, Nevada. His father Carl of Idaho Falls, 3 brothers: Steven of Idaho Falls, Scott of Ammon and Lamar of Vancouver, Washington. A sister Beverly McKague of Idaho Falls. He had been married twice to Kim Truesdell and Irma Ruiz Cruz Hadlock He has 7 grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his mother and a sister Beth Miskin. Funeral services will be held at the Idaho Falls Riverside Ward at 955 Memorial Dr., Idaho Falls (The church next to the Idaho Falls temple) at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, December 30th Burial will be in the Firth Cemetery in Firth, Idaho under the direction of the McKague's Valley Mortuary in Driggs, Idaho. Condolences can be sent to the family at valleymortuarydriggs.com. we will also be posting a link to the broadcast on the web site.http://mywebcast.churchofjesuschrist.org/idahofallsnorthstake Kent 9/26/1964 - 12/22/2020McKague