Wilbur Lee "Willy" McKean passed away on January 14, 2022, in Mesa, Arizona. Willy was born on September 21, 1940, in Cainsville, Missouri. He was the fourth of eleven children and the last to be born in Missouri. When his parents relocated to Horseshoe Bend, Idaho, Willy was approximately six months old. Willy married in 1960, and four children were born from this union, three sons and a daughter. He later divorced in 1969. In 1970, he married his forever love and companion Carol Bybee and had two daughters. Willy and Carol were married for over 51 years and were together at his passing. Willy loved to work and did so every day from dusk till dawn. He started three successful businesses that all thrived. In the 1960s, Willy raced stock cars at Idaho Falls, Blackfoot, and Pocatello tracks. He won the track championship for his class in two different years. Stock car racing has become a family affair with multiple generations and relatives participating in the sport. In early 1970, Willy sold his race car and bought a backhoe. Thus, starting his first business. Next to his family, Willy's passion in life was playing music and golfing. At around ten years old, Willy began playing stand-up bass, playing in the family band with his mother and siblings. Later he played with a few different bands and eventually switched to playing guitar. Around 1985, Willy formed a duo with his wife, Carol. Willy played lead guitar, Carol played bass guitar, and longtime friend Don Christensen programmed the keyboard tracks. This duo, known originally as 'Country Fever,' then later on as 'Carol & Willy,' played gigs most weekends and occasionally during the week for 30 plus years. With an emphasis on being a dance band, a vast following ensued of the music they made. Willy's love of making music superseded his dislike of the Honky Tonks. During this period, Willy also played with the Friends Band at the Eagles Lodge when available. In 2018, after 33 years, Willy hung up the guitar for a golf club. Willy loved playing golf and played daily, even making a hole-in-one in 2006. Willy and Carol spent the last twenty years wintering in Arizona. The Arizona winters allowed for more music playing and year-round golf. The summers in Idaho provided camping, four-wheeling, and, of course, more golfing. Willy's health diminished due to surgery in Idaho Falls in recent years. Carol had more difficulty keeping him active, but he was ready to go if she mentioned "golf" in his endless attempt to beat her on the golf course. Willy is survived by his wife Carol; children, Eddy (Lynette), Jerry (Darla), Jim (Alicia), Bobbi (Jeff) Barry, Candace Hawkins, and Cherie; brothers, Larry, Harold (Peggy), Kenny (Virginia), and Ron; sisters, Betty Gull and Linda Walling. Also, numerous grandkids and great-grandkids. Willy is preceded in death by his parents, Guy Wayne and Gladys Opal McKean; and four brothers, Noel, Clifford, Darrell, and Bobby. Everyone that met Willy immediately liked and respected him. He was always pleasant and easy-going. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends Monday from 6:30-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Willy 9/21/1940 - 1/14/2022McKean
