Daniel Arthur McKenzie, 94, our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, passed away October 12, 2019, at Morningstar Senior Living Center in Idaho Falls. He was born May 24, 1925 in Sheridan, Montana to William and Edna McKenzie, the third of eight children. He grew up in Alder, Montana and helped his father in the Alder Mercantile Store. He attended grades 1 through 8 in a little two-room school in Alder and then went to high school in Sheridan, Montana. During high school, he was involved in football, basketball, and threw the javelin and pole vaulted on the track team. Upon graduating from high school, he was called to active duty in the Army on June 28, 1943. He served his country well and received an honorable discharge in October of 1946. Before he shipped off to Japan, he married Evelyn Miles. To this union was born a daughter Sandra Lee. They later divorced. He attended college at the Texas School of Mines and Texas A & M, graduating with a bachelor degree in Mechanical Engineering. While there, a friend introduced him to the game of golf, and he was hooked for life! He took a job with General Electric in New Hampshire. One of the technicians introduced him to downhill skiing. This also became a favorite winter activity. He later transferred to Idaho Falls. To fill his spare time during the summer, he joined a couple of bowling leagues and also played on the GE softball team. While in Idaho Falls, he wanted "to have a little religion in his life", and after learning of and about the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, he chose to be baptized a member in 1959. Shortly after, he met and "danced his way into romance and marriage" with Dollie Ann Clayton. They were sealed for time and all eternity in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple on April 14, 1961. Work took them to Schenectady, New York and it was there that their son Kurt was born. They moved to California and then back to Idaho Falls, where their daughter Beverly was born. In 1987, they bought 5 acres of land east of Rigby, and built their log home. They turned it into a beautiful place! Dan also purchased a motorcycle and he and Dollie put hundreds of miles on their bike touring all over the USA and Canada. Dan loved to serve and was a Scoutmaster for many years. He also had great love for our country and proudly served with the local VFW chapter for over 25 years. He was able to check off three of four things on his bucket list. One was to climb the Grand Teton, which he did. Two was to ride a motorcycle with Dollie to Alaska and back. Three was to jump out of an airplane with a parachute (done at the age of 70). Four was to hit his age in a golf game. The last he never made, but he had great fun trying! From 2005-2007, he and Dollie served as Officiators in the Washington D.C. LDS Temple. This was a choice experience for them. In 2009, they moved into the new Boneventure Senior Living complex (now MorningStar Senior Living Center) in an independent cottage. The closest thing to country living they could find for seniors! This has been their home for the past 10yrs and they've made many wonderful and dear friends. We, his family, are grateful to his friends and also to the many staff members and nurses who have helped him, especially these past two months. Your kindness and love to him is so very appreciated. Dan is survived by his sweetheart Dollie McKenzie of Idaho Falls, son Kurt McKenzie of Ridgecrest, California, and daughter Beverly (Timothy) Solomon of Idaho Falls; five grandchildren: Brittany (Jake) Picard, Kayla (Matthew) Murphy, Kendan (Callie) Solomon, Nathan (Jeannine) Solomon, and Jenny Solomon; 7 great-grandchildren; sister Carol (Lester) Braach of Sheridan, Montana, and brothers Bennie (Ann) McKenzie of Canon City, Colorado and Bryon (Gayle) McKenzie of Allyn, Washington. He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Sandra Peterson, sisters Audrey McKenzie and Bessie Bartlett, and brothers William McKenzie and Clarence McKenzie. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday October 19, 2019 at the Stanfield LDS Ward Chapel (1925 E. 49th S., Idaho Falls). The family will receive friends from 9:30-10:45 a.m. on Saturday morning at the church. Burial will be at the Ucon Cemetery under the direction of Eckersell Funeral Home. Military rites will be provided by the Jefferson County Veterans Team. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Daniel 5/24/1925 - 10/12/2019Arthur McKenzie