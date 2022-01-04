Brian Lynn McKinlay, 46, of Elizabeth City, North Carolina, formerly of Iona, Idaho, passed away December 26, 2021, at Norfolk General Hospital in Virginia. Brian was born September 13, 1975, in Bellingham, Washington, to Lynn Gilbert McKinlay and Betty Mae Klingler McKinlay. Brian attended Iona Elementary, North Bonneville Junior High, and Bonneville High School, where he graduated in 1993, lettering in golf. He also enrolled at Rick's College, but attended more cattle auctions than classes. Grandpa Arden Klingler would tell Brian's Mom that he saw him at the auction again. Brian was an avid scouter. He earned his Eagle, went to Cedar Badge, served on Cedar Badge staff and scout camp staff, and was a scout leader in his troop. The boys looked up to him greatly. Later in life, Brian would collect council strips and patches and sew them on his clothing to show off while living in North Carolina. Brian enlisted in the Army after his auction-going days. He was honorably discharged at the end of Basic Training. Brian enjoyed auto body and was a Ford guy. He had a Ford Fairlane Galaxie 500 that he started to restore. He enjoyed fixing what he could because he knew that he could do it better and save money while doing it. He later got a 1974 Ford F-100 that had a Mustang 4-speed transmission. That motor and transmission wasn't enough, he took the combo out of the Fairlane, punched that 490 and put it in the F-100. He raced on the drag strip in Anchorage while he lived there. No matter what Brian did, he did it well. He worked hard, and he worked a lot to achieve his goals. On November 19, 1994, Brian and Mindy Hughes were married. To this union brought Sierra, Tristan, and Cheyanne. They later divorced. In 2002, Brian met the love of his life, Rohni. They moved to Anchorage, Alaska, that winter. July 27, 2006, Brian and Rohni were married in Palmer, Alaska. With this marriage, Brian was blessed with two stepdaughters, Breeann and McKenzie, that he loved as his own. Brian and Rohni later decided to move to Elizabeth City, North Carolina, where they had many close friends, some of which they called family. Brian rode motorcycles with the Expendables MC, Tidewater Chapter. We were all given a scare when we heard the news of Brian's motorcycle accident in Chesapeake, Virginia, on June 29, 2018. He was told that he may never walk again. Brian, being a fighter, said that he was going to prove those doctors wrong. Brian did walk again, he even got on his little brother's motorcycle. Brian recently learned that he had a third stepdaughter, Whitney, that he was never able to meet in person. Brian is survived by his loving wife, Rohni Killian McKinlay; daughter, Sierra Lynn (Tyler) Hartis; son, Tristan James (Shania) McKinlay; daughter, Cheyanne McKinlay; stepdaughters, Whitney (Dustin) Fackrell, Breeann (Cory) Hansen, McKenzie Lewis (Beau Moser); eight grandchildren, Trey, Emilia, Parker, Morgan, Cooper, Henry, James, and Bailey; his mother, Betty Mae Klingler McKinlay; sister, Trisha Mae (Dave) Thomas; brother, Jeffery Lynn McKinlay; and sister, Mandy Mae (Nathan) Williams. He was preceded in death by his father, Lynn Gilbert McKinlay; grandparents, Arden Godfrey Klingler, Florence Pearl Bradshaw Klingler, Gilbert T McKinlay, and Emma Eleanor Nielsen McKinlay. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 10, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends Sunday, January 9, 2022, from 6:30 - 8 p.m., and Monday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services, both visitations at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Iona Cemetery. Fly high, Brian, fly high. Brian 9/13/1975 - 12/26/2021Lynn McKinlay
