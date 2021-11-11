Brain Dale McKinney, age 53 of Rigby, Idaho passed away unexpectedly Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Idaho Falls Community Hospital in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Brian was born February 9, 1968 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Bob R. McKinney and Vickie Ann Wheeler McKinney. He was raised and attended school in the Rigby and Ririe areas. On July 29, 1989, he married Wanda Marie Pratt in Rigby, Idaho; they made their home in the Rigby and Ririe areas and were blessed with 9 children. Brian was a skilled mechanic and worked for Western Farm Service, Idaho Pacific, Statt's Brother's Elk Ranch and was employed by Melaleuca Inc. at the time of his death. Brian loved the outdoors; hunting, fishing and camping were some of his favorite pastimes. He also enjoyed hosting Union meetings. Above all, he loved spending time with his family who misses him beyond measure. He is survived by his wife, Wanda McKinney; children, Holly Bennett, Douglass Dallas McKinney, Shasta (Victor) Dannehl, Steven McKinney, Shalyne McKinney, Austin Mckinney and Stetson Mckinney, Dallerliee McKinney, Brianna McKinney; parents, Bob McKinney, Vickie McKinney, Judy Wheeler, Randy Wheeler; siblings, Malina McKinney, Lacie McKinney; and 19 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a brother, Robert McKinney and a cousin, Chad Wheeler. A viewing will be held from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m., Friday, November 12, 2021 at Eckersell Funeral Home, 101 West Main Street, Rigby, ID. Memorial services will follow beginning at 7:00 p.m. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Brian 2/9/1968 - 11/7/2021Dale McKinney