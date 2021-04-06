Jo McKnight passed away on Friday, April 2, 2021, at the age of 62. He was born on May 14, 1958, to Reed McKnight and Annie McKnight. He was the youngest of their four children. He grew up in Idaho Falls, Idaho, and attended Idaho Falls Highschool. Jo was most known locally for being the face, personality, and general manager of Action Motor Sports, Inc. ("Action") a powersports dealership located in Idaho Falls. He has worked for Action since its incorporation in 1989 and will be greatly missed by his Action family. Jo was an avid power sports enthusiast, a passion he has long held since a very early age. In his younger years, he was a very talented motocross racer. In later years, his love for motorcycles continued and he greatly enjoyed off-road adventure biking. Jo obtained a private pilot license and was fond of flying to various parts of Idaho. He loved the Frank Church Wilderness Area, McCall, Caribou, and Taylor Mountain. He also enjoyed snow machining in Island Park and Bone, Idaho, as well as visiting Grand Teton National Park. He is survived and greatly missed by his significant other, Lisa Sullivan; three daughters, Sheena Anne Beck (James Beck), Sarah Jo Schmidt (Paul Schmidt, Jr.), and McKayla Jo McKnight; and three grandchildren, Aniston James Beck, Grady Prescott Beck, and Emerson Lee Schmidt. He is also survived by two siblings, Reed McKnight and Ken McKnight. He is preceded in death by his mother and father, sister, Wava Jean Bott, and nephew, Steven McKnight. Jo 5/14/1958 - 4/2/2021McKnight