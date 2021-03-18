Sherrill (Lynn) McLeod, 73 of Carmel, California passed away January 25,2021 due to a car accident in route from Idaho Falls, Idaho to her home Carmel, California with her brother Walter (Lee) Williams, who also passed at the time of the accident. She was born in Wheatridge, Colorado on May 27, 1947 to Leland and Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Williams. She had one brother, Lee. Lynn was self-educated and scored high on all test and leveled up quickly in school. She was runner up in the Ms. Colorado pageant in 1964. She worked in upper management as a secretary and was advised to go into the oil industry. She became a Personal Assistant to upper management. She married her husband, Jerry, the love of her life in 1975. She had two stepsons, Mark and Steve. Jerry passed away in 2010. Lynn lived a very interesting life. She traveled to many different places. She took cooking classes from top chefs, one being President Kennedy's personal chef. She loved to cook and would put on grand dinners for 500 people. She was always learning and consistently expanded her knowledge in some way, such as weekly memorizing new words and their definitions. She was an interior decorator and loved antiques. Lynn enjoyed oil painting and at one time had an exhibit in Carmel. She had a beautiful smile and contagious laugh. Lynn cared for her family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity. A memorial service will be at Buck Miller Hann Funeral Home on Friday, March 19, 2021 at 11:00 am. Sherrill 5/27/1947 - (Lynn) 1/25/2021McLeod
+1