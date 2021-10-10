It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our mother and grandmother, Clara Betty McMannon, on October 1, 2021, in Idaho Falls. Clara Elizabeth Volpenhein was born on November 8, 1930, to Clara and Joseph Volpenhein in Fort Mitchell, Kentucky. The youngest of seven children, Clara Betty was born in a beautiful house built by her stone mason father. When stone masonry fell from demand because of the Great Depression, the family moved to Covington, Kentucky, where her parents opened a neighborhood saloon. She loved to tell stories of growing up in the saloon business. Clara Betty graduated from Notre Dame Academy in 1948. Despite the miles separating them, she remained close to her high school classmates—her "Club Girls"—throughout her life. Upon graduation, Clara Betty worked at Fifth Third Bank and the Cottage Café, her parents' saloon. It was there that she met the love of her life, Robert McMannon. Bob was a smart, handsome, college boy who would stop in for a beer on his way home. They married at St. John Church on September 26, 1953. Clara Betty and Bob made their first home in Covington while Bob worked for GE in Cincinnati. Their first two children, Patti and Steve, were born in Kentucky. The family moved to Centerville, Ohio, in 1961, when Bob took a job at Mound Laboratory. Four more children—Tim, Eileen, Terri, and Julie—were born in Ohio. In Centerville, Clara Betty became "Betty" to friends. When Bob accepted a job at Aerojet Nuclear in 1973, the family of eight and their cocker spaniel relocated to Idaho Falls. It was the middle of a cold, snowy December—and what a shock that was! Clara Betty was always a social butterfly, so it did not take long for her to become involved in her new community. She and Bob attended countless baseball and basketball games and every school event imaginable. Friends were always welcome, affectionately referring to our family home as Betty's Bar and Grill. Clara Betty was a member of Holy Rosary Parish and loved her Catholic faith. She served as a Eucharistic Minister, assisted with funeral dinners, was a parent volunteer at Holy Rosary School, and is a past president of Catholic Women's Association. In her later years, she was a dedicated volunteer at St. Vincent de Paul. Bob passed away from pancreatic cancer far too soon in 1984. Clara Betty stayed busy. She worked at Gifts of Joy, bowled, golfed, and played pinochle and Bunco. She continued to host "her ladies" after moving into her final home at Lincoln Court. She remained involved in activities in the Catholic community and traveled extensively with friends and family. Clara Betty traveled to Greece, Egypt, the Holy Land, and Italy (including Rome to see Pope John Paul II) and took numerous Caribbean cruises. A memorable Christmas cruise with all her children and their families was a highlight of her travels. Clara Betty will be deeply missed by all who knew her. When health changes required a move from her beloved condo, she found a new home and social life at Lincoln Court. It is no surprise that at Lincoln Court she quickly made many dear friends. Clara Betty will be remembered as a loving and fun-loving mother and grandmother. Her words of wisdom will never be forgotten, especially to "Be smart like your mother" and "Have fun, but be careful." Clara Betty is survived by her children Patricia Dixon (Brent) of Idaho Falls, ID; Steven McMannon (Vicki) of Chicago, IL; Timothy McMannon (Paula) of Seattle, WA; Eileen Denby (Stuart) of Kent, WA; Teresa Rains (Kenneth) of Auburn, WA; and Julie Hentges (William) of Boise, ID; her grandchildren Robert Dixon, John Dixon (Jill), Matthew Dixon (Stephanie Pitts), Erin McMannon (Jason Robb), Michael McMannon, Jameson McMannon, Caitlyn McMannon, Dominic Denby, Sean Denby (Sarah), Timothy Denby, Anthony Rains, Cassandra Hushagen (Kurtis), Thomas Hentges, Lucas Hentges, and Owen Hentges; one great-grandchild, Theodore Denby; and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert McMannon; her parents, Clara and Joseph Volpenhein; and her siblings, Catherine Robke, Edward Volpenhein, Joseph Volpenhein, Mary Fritz, Charles Volpenhein, and Frank Volpenhein. Clara Betty's family will be forever grateful for the loving care she received from Dr. Shane Machen, the entire staff at Lincoln Court, and the 5th floor nursing staff at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held. A celebration of life is planned for the summer. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the St. Vincent de Paul Society. Condolences may be offered at www.woodfuneralhome.com Clara 11/8/1930 - 10/1/2021Betty McMannon
