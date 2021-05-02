Marguerite Louise "Peggy" McManus (nee Howard), 90, formerly of Idaho Falls, ID, the only daughter of Fred and Florence Marguerite (Cox) Howard, died surrounded by her family on April 9, 2021 in Mesa, AZ. Peggy married Jerry Ray McManus on August 21, 1955 in Idaho Falls. She was predeceased by her husband and her brothers, William and Robert Howard. She is survived by her brothers, Ramon and James (Nancy) Howard and her children, Mark (Diane Langkamp) of Akron, OH, Kevin (Susan) of Gilbert, AZ, and Michelle (Franc Harrington) McManus of Anchorage, AK. She also is survived by her grandchildren, Austin, Peter, Paul, Shannon, Tiffany, Lindsay, Shane, Tyler, Jason, Nicholas, Allison, and Taylor, and 5 great-grandchildren. A memorial service was held April 11, 2021 in Mesa. Marguerite 2/28/1931 - 4/9/2021Louise "Peggy" McManus