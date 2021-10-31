Billie Caroline McMillin, 93 passed away October 25, 2021 in Idaho Falls. She was born in Louisiana on June 9, 1928 to Luther and Kathryn Thornton. She married Richard Smith and had two children, Alan and Sheri. They later divorced and she moved with her parents to Idaho Falls. Billie worked at Sacred Heart hospital while raising her two young children. She later remarried Dr. John McMillin and they had a wonderful life together enjoying traveling extensively to Mexico, Africa and Tahiti. In addition to enjoying all the outdoors activities Southeast Idaho has to offer from camping to skiing. She called Idaho Falls home for most of her life and was very proud to be a co-founder of The Bonneville County Humane Society. Everyone who knew Billie knew of her love & passion for animals and she worked tirelessly to find homes for abandoned cats and dogs ... even sometimes a few birds. Besides her passion for animals, Billie also was very close to her family. Her dear mother, Kathryn, lived only a few blocks away and Billie's son Alan, wife Roseann and twin daughters (Jennifer and Rachel) also lived in I.F. She was very active in her granddaughters' lives and they had a very close, wonderful relationship. Billie was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. John McMillin, her daughter Sheri (Smith) McMillin and her parents. She is survived by her son, Alan Smith, her step-sons, Bill and Tom McMillin, her step-daughters, Nancy McMillin and Deidra Groth, along with her granddaughters, Jennifer (Rick) Gallwas and Rachel Smith and great grandchildren, Jack, Audrey and Paige. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Any donations in Billie's memory can be made to your local humane society. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com Billie 6/9/1928 - 10/25/2021McMillin