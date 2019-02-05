Richard "Rick" Bard McMullen, Jr., 53, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 30, 2019, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania while on a business trip. Rick was born February 13, 1965, in Enid, Oklahoma, to Richard Bard McMullen and Susan Kay Morgan McMullen. The family moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado where he graduated from Air Academy High School in 1983. He then attended Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas where he received his Bachelors Degree in 1987. He served as an officer in the U.S. Navy for six years and worked as a Nuclear Propulsion Officer on the U.S.S. Enterprise. On August 4, 1991, he married Amy Frankovich in Virginia Beach, Virginia. To this union were born two children, Bard (22) and Mary(20) in South Carolina. Rick began his post Navy career in South Carolina in 1995. Rick and Amy later made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Rick was a Nuclear Advisor Engineer at the Naval Reactors Facility (NRF) until the present. Rick supported the Special Olympics and many other civic and community events. Rick is survived by his wife, Amy McMullen of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Bard McMullen of Pocatello, ID; daughter, Mary McMullen of Boise, ID; parents, Bard and Susan McMullen of Colorado Spring, CO; sister, Rebecca (Hector) Gonzalez of Jacksonville, FL; and brother, David (Michelle) McMullen of Cleveland, TX; A Celebration of Life gathering from 6:30-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 7, 2019, at Wood Funeral Home (273 N. Ridge). Please come share your memories of Rick with us. Burial will be in the Pikes Peak Veterans Cemetery in Colorado Springs at a future date. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Richard 2/13/1965 - 1/30/2019Bard McMullen, Jr.