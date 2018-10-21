Billy J McMurtrey passed away on October 19th at his home in Arco, Idaho at the age of 88. He was born on October 4, 1930, in Ririe, Idaho to Clarence Marion McMurtrey and Mabel Sophia Scott McMurtrey.
Billy attended Clark school near Ririe, Idaho until the eighth grade and then went on to Rigby High School where he graduated with the class of 1949. He married his high school sweetheart, Lillie Mae Chandler, on January 24, 1950 in the Idaho Falls Temple. To this union they were blessed with 7 children. They have twenty grandchildren and 40 great grandchildren thus far.
During high school he joined the National Guard. After graduation he was deployed to Korea and served with the 116th Engineering Battalion. After his deployment to Korea he returned to Rigby until he moved to Arco to work for the U.S. Department of Agriculture. He spent the majority of his married life in Arco except for three years in Malad and some time in Pocatello and Idaho Falls.
He retired from civil service after 32 years and went to work full time following his children and grandchildren's sports and activities. He had a passion for horse races and enjoyed a good auction.
While he lived in Arco, he served a term as the Mayor. During his time as the mayor he helped with the efforts to bring the submarine in the desert to Arco. He spent 21 years as a volunteer member of the Board of Directors for the East Idaho Credit Union. In addition, he served as a Member of the Board of Trustees for the Idaho Counties Risk Management Program (ICRMP).
He was an active member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) organization and served as the Idaho State Commander for one year. He held many other offices in this organization and greatly regretted that he had to be less involved as his health declined.
Billy and Lillie were grateful that they were able to spend these last few years together at home in Arco. The family would like to thank the Nuclear Care Partners nursing staff and the many other friends and neighbors that have provided care and support throughout the years.
Billy is survived by his wife Lillie Mae. His children Bradley (Anita), Marilyn (Sam) Small , Brent, Blake (Suzanne), Scott (Trudy), Alan (Chantal). He was proceeded in death by his parents Clarence and Mabel and his son Jay McMurtrey. Four brothers Ephraim, Alma, Jay, Blaine and three sisters Ruth, Leone, and Alta.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, October 24, 2018 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at the Arco Ward meetinghouse on Arco County Road. Family will meet with friends on Tuesday evening from 6-8 at Anderson Family Funeral Home at 2555 N Highway 93, Arco Idaho and from 9:30 to 10:30 AM prior to the service on Wednesday at the church. Interment will be at Hillcrest Cemetery in Arco.
Condolences may be sent to the family at Anderson Family funeral home in Arco, Idaho.