Betsey Anderson McNary passed away August 10, 2021 in Idaho Falls, Idaho at the age of 92. She was born March 21, 1929 in Sterling, Idaho to Oscar Anderson and Hazel Caldwell Anderson. During her childhood the family lived in Ashton, Pocatello and Logan, Utah and finally settled in Riverside outside of Blackfoot. Betsey attended and graduated from Blackfoot High School. She married Harold Lenon and they had two children, Shawna Kirkman and Gary Lenon. Harold and Betsey were later divorced. Betsey worked for an accounting firm in Blackfoot for 25 plus years. While living in Blackfoot she became a charter member of the BPO Does, serving as Treasurer and as Musician. She was appointed by the Supreme President to serve as Grand Lodge Musician at the annual convention in Texas. She was also a member of the Idaho Falls drove of BPO Does and served as musician there. She married Delmar McNary in 1981 and they lived in the Sun Valley area, Twin Falls and Idaho Falls. She loved a good joke and was known for speaking her mind. Music was a special part of her life, and she had the gift of being able to play anything she heard by ear. She and Del shared the love of music and often played their instruments together at family gatherings. Golfing and bowling were two of her favorite pastimes in which she participated well into her 80's. Betsey is survived by her daughter, Shawna (Kirk) Kirkman, son, Gary (Danielle) Lenon of Idaho Falls, and Del's children Brian (Deanna) McNary, Ann Marie (Keith) McNary and Brett (Jess) McNary; grandchildren, Russell (Andrea) Kirkman, Kristen (David) Goble, Lexie Lenon and Bodhi McNary; great grandchildren Bryan (Gabrielle) Goble, Brittany Goble, Riley Goble and Aiden Kirkman. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Delmar McNary, and granddaughter Sarah Lenon; two sisters, Billye Newburn and Phyllis Anderson, and two step brothers Eli Lee and Bert Lee. The family wishes to express their gratitude and appreciation for the loving care Betsey received at Fairwinds Retirement Community and from Helping Hands Hospice. The family requests donations to Helping Hands Hospice in memory of Betsey. No services are scheduled per Betsey's wishes. Her ashes will be interred at Riverside-Thomas Cemetery. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Betsey 3/21/1929 - 8/10/2021Anderson McNary