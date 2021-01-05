It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Joanne Patricia (Herron) McPheeters, 85, on December 31, 2020 in Casper, Wyoming, after a hard-fought battle with leukemia. Despite the severity of her illness, she was good-natured and often surprised her doctors by responding to treatments far beyond their expectations. Joanne was born in Cut Bank, Montana on March 17, 1935 to Orville and Olive (Wiggill) Herron, the second of four children. She was raised on a farm on the Montana prairies at the foot of the Rocky Mountains. Life on the farm was hard work, but she loved it and was never afraid of trying something new. At the young age of 13, her parents made the difficult decision to move her and her brothers, aged 12 and 14, to Kalispell, Montana to attend a high school where they would receive a better education. Placing Joanne in charge of the household, her parents returned to the farm to care for the livestock during the brutal winters. These unique shared experiences created a special bond between her and her brothers for the rest of her life. She met the love of her life, Roger McPheeters, while attending Flathead High School, graduating in 1953. Joanne served a full-time mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to the Central States Mission, at the age of 18, while Roger was in the Air Force. Joanne and Roger were married in the Cardston Alberta Temple on March 16, 1955. In the 63 years they were married, they built a wonderful life together until Roger's passing in 2018. Joanne and Roger both graduated from Brigham Young University and soon thereafter moved to Rexburg, Idaho, where they would raise their five children. Joanne began teaching in St. Anthony, Idaho, but, after one year, she transferred to the Madison School District in Rexburg, retiring after 38 years. Joanne was a creative and dedicated teacher. She taught her students through stories, puzzles, games, crafts and hands-on outdoor experiences, changing the lives and destinies of thousands of students. She was an active and passionate advocate for her fellow educators, serving in local leadership positions and as president of the Idaho Education Association. During her long and varied career, she was principal at Lincoln Elementary school (uncommon for a woman at the time) and worked on the state council selecting books for Idaho students. She loved her colleagues in education and celebrated their accomplishments like her own. She taught 6th grade math and was the librarian at Washington school and Madison Junior High. She loved to involve her students in new experiences outside of the classroom, collecting and storing dozens of ice skates so her students could go ice skating. She took them sledding at the Sand Dunes and hiking through the Civil Defense caves. Joanne loved Children's Literature and was a voracious reader and gifted librarian. She often completed a book a day, and passed her love of reading on to her students and her family. In her free time, Joanne gave back to her community. She enjoyed sewing one-of-kind outfits and clothing sets for dolls, which she lovingly donated to temple nurseries around the world. She had a firm testimony of the Savior and the plan of salvation and served faithfully in a variety of church callings throughout her life. Her many years of dedicated service as a temple worker in the Idaho Falls and Rexburg Temples brought her immense joy and blessed the lives of many. Joanne is preceded in death by her husband, parents and her brother, Frank. She is survived by her brothers Jack (Bonnie) Herron, South Jordan, Utah and Clark (Susan) Herron, Kalispell, Montana; sisters-in law Irene Herron, Meridian, Idaho, and Beverly Rietz, Bellingham, Washington; and all of her children: Karen, Farmington, New Mexico, Lane (Tena) Ogden, Utah, Keith (Tonya), Casper, Wyoming, Lance, Oak Harbor, Washington and Kristen (Cory) Jorgensen, Fairfax, Virginia. In addition, she has 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Joanne was grateful for the many anonymous donors who selflessly provided the life-preserving transfusions that enabled her to extend her life an additional year despite her leukemia. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that, where possible, blood donations at local blood banks be offered in her memory. A private graveside ceremony will be conducted at the Rexburg Cemetery. A celebration of her life will occur at a later time when her many friends and extended family can safely be together. Joanne 3/17/1935 - 12/31/2020Patricia McPheeters