Anke Margret Menssen McUne passed away Sept. 14, 2021, at her home near Idaho Falls, Idaho. She was 75 years old. Anke was born February 22, 1946, to Walter Karl Menssen and Gertrud Anna Hedwig Frank Menssen in Hamburg, Germany. She was the fourth of seven children. Her parents immigrated to the United States on the S.S. Washington in December of 1949, and they arrived in the Salt Lake Valley before Christmas. Her family built a home in Sandy. She attended schools in Granite and graduated from Jordan High School in 1964 as a proud Beetdigger. She worked a few years before attending college at Brigham Young University. When there, she met Hal Knight McUne, the brother of her roommate. They began dating and were married on June 2, 1967, in the Salt Lake City LDS Temple. Hal worked at the INL and they made their home in Ucon, where they raised their family. Anke was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served as Relief Society, Young Women, and Primary presidents and in various other callings. Her favorite place to serve was with the primary children. She dearly loved every child she ever taught. Family was her life focus. Whether it was for baptisms, athletics, birthdays, or just because, she worked hard to be a part of every event. She is a beloved grandmother to 36 and an honorary mother to several other children in her neighborhood and community. She is survived by her children, Russell (Dawn) from Rigby; Scott (Treva) from Amalga, UT; Wendy Norman (Matthew) from Rigby, Cynthia from Idaho Falls; Daniel (Becky) from Provo, UT; and Randall (Jennifer) from Cedar City, UT. She is also survived by her siblings, Wolfgang (Muriel) Menssen; Edie Perkins; Harold (Kathryn) Menssen; Ralph (Julia) Menssen, Sylvia (Dennis) Wood; Tom (Robin) Frank, and sister-in-law Gisela Menssen. She also has many nieces and nephews and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Juergen (Gisela), brothers-in-law Marlin Perkins and Stephen McUne, her sister-in-law Sheila McUne, and her daughters Valerie Flygare and Brenda McUne, and a grandson, Tyler Flygare. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Fri., Sept. 24, 2021, at the Ucon Stake Center, 2967 East 105 North, with Bishop Matt Porter officiating. A viewing will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Thurs., Sept. 23, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, and one hour prior to the funeral services at the church. Interment will be at the Ucon Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First St., Idaho Falls. Condolences may be sent online at www.coltrinmortuary.com. Anke 2/22/1946 - 9/14/2021Margret McUne
