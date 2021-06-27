Robert Leo McVean, 97, of Hillsboro, Oregon, passed away June 21, 2021, at OHSU Hillsboro Medical Center. Leo was born December 27, 1923, in Pontiac, Michigan, to Peter Raymond McVean and Grace L. (Walstead) McVean. He grew up the Pontiac, Michigan, area and graduated from Lake Orion High School. He also attended the University of Michigan where he earned a BSc in electrical engineering. He was a member of Tau Beta Pi, Eta Kappa Nu, Alpha Kappa Psi, and Sigma Xi at while at university. He and Jeanette Lucille Hamma married on August 26, 1944, in Battle Creek, Michigan. Leo and Jan moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho in 1957, where they raised their family. He worked for Argonne National Laboratory at the reactor testing site in that state. Leo and Jan were enthusiastic travellers. Together and with family they explored the western U.S., Europe, Hawaii, Lake Powell, Florida, Alaska, Australia, New Zealand, the Panama Canal, and Vienna with the Westminster Choir. When their adult children moved away, they added the Pacific Northwest and Canada to their itineraries. Later they were keen boaters on Palisades Reservoir and Yellowstone Park. In the more than fifty years he lived in Idaho Falls, Leo was a supporter of several organizations, notably the local barbershop chorus and the bell-ringer choir at his church. He was also active in the Coast Guard Auxiliary and teaching the 55 Alive safe driving course for seniors. Leo is survived by his loving family, daughter, Marilyn McVean Scales of Kanata, Ontario; son, Bruce Robert (Stephanie) McVean of Hillsboro, Oregon; son, John Douglas (Tammy) McVean of Forest Grove, Oregon; granddaughters, Heather Hein, Mackenzie McVean, Morgan McVean, Amber McVean, and Sara McVean; grandson, Scott Alexander Scales; great-grandsons, Daniel Hein and Stephen Hein; great-granddaughter, Emily (Ben) Baker, and great-great grandson, Anthony N. Baker. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jan McVean; granddaughter, Kacie Scales; father, Peter McVean; mother, Grace McVean; and long-time friend, Veda Sears. The family will visit with friends from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Robert 12/27/1923 - 6/21/2021Leo McVean
