Sharon Clifford McWillis passed away January 12th, 2019, at Olympia, Washington. Sharon was born October 7, 1948, at Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Larry and Gwen Clifford. She was raised in Menan Idaho, attended Rigby High School and Idaho State University. Sharon married Ronnie McWillis in 1967; they were later divorced. Sharon worked as a Paralegal in Utah and Washington State. Sharon was preceded in death by her mother, father and brother Kent Clifford. She is survived by her son Michael McWillis, sister Lynda Clifford, sister-in-law Sandra Dee Ann Clifford, several nephews and nieces. Sharon 10/7/1948 - 1/12/2019Clifford McWillis