Devon William Mecham, 82, passed away July 17, 2021, from a heart attack in his favorite place, Island Park surrounded by family. Devon was born July 26, 1938 to Blanche and Leo Mecham in Pocatello, Idaho. He lived his life in Firth, Idaho on the family ranch where it currently stands. He graduated from Firth High School in 1956. He joined the military in 1956, working in the United States Army and National Guard. Shortly into his service, he married his high school sweetheart, DeeAnn, February 20, 1958. After being released from the service in 1962, he built his house where his family resides to this day. He was hired on to the INL as a mail clerk while also taking over the family ranch after his father passed away. He took many classes at Rick's College and afterwards promoted through many different positions ending his career as Senior Project Engineer. He retired in 2001. Along the way, Devon and DeeAnn adopted their three children, Shane, Shauna and Lance. They were also foster parents to several additional children. In 1974, Devon and DeeAnn were sealed to their children in the Idaho Falls temple. Devon was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Devon participated in many callings throughout his life impacting countless members, converting several new members along the way. He had a strong testimony of family and the gospel and always shared whenever he could. Devon is preceded in death by his parents Blanche and Leo, his siblings Deloy, Don Sr., F. Elaine, Eva, and his son Shane. He is survived by his wife, DeeAnn; his children Shauna (Roy) Pfeifer and Lance (Ruby) Mecham; and his grandchildren Kim, Staci, Ryan, Chad, Ashli, Shelby, Latecia, Carlie, and Dustin. He is also survived by 12 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. The viewing will be held at Nalder Funeral Home at 110 W Oak Street in Shelley, Idaho on July 22, 2021 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral Services will be held at the Kimball Ward LDS church at 749 N 600 E in Firth, Idaho on July 23, 2021 at 11:00 AM. There will be a short viewing before the services from 10:00 AM to 10:40 AM. Devon will be interred at the Basalt Cemetery with military rites. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Devon 7/26/1938 - 7/17/2021W. Mecham
+1
News Trending Today
-
Idaho Falls man accused of child rape sentenced to rider after mediation
-
Weeks, Steven & Ruth
-
Burtenshaw, Brad Ben
-
Idaho's COVID metrics take 'a turn for the worse,' official says
-
Eastern Idaho nuclear reactor project downsized
-
Mailbox blown up outside home of LGBT teen who has been repeatedly harassed
-
Michael Thomas Crandall
-
Analysis: Bucks GM Jon Horst, a champion from modest roots
-
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
-
David Lewis Grant