Mildred Vivian Paskett Mecham, 100, of Firth passed away May 31, 2020 at her home. She was born May 8, 1920 in Basalt, Idaho to Philip James Paskett and Gena E. McCurdy. She was the seventh of eight children. She grew up in Basalt and attended school there. She also attended Firth High School. On April 23, 1937 she married Hyrum M. Mecham in the Salt Lake Temple. Hyrum passed away in 1994. They lived in Firth most of their married lives except for two years in Shoshone, Idaho and two years in Jerome, Idaho. They were blessed with five children, Larry, deceased (Garda, deceased and Louise, Layton, Utah); Sherman, deceased (June, Firth); Marsha Tucker (John III), Firth; Phillip (Nancy), Firth; and Steven (Darlene), Nibley, Utah. At the time of her death she had 31 grandchildren, 120 great-grandchildren, and 46 great-great-grandchildren. She was active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in the primary, mutual, and Relief Society, twice as counselor and as a Stake Relief Society President. She filled a mission with her husband in Washington State and Oklahoma and served as an officiator in the Idaho Falls Temple for more than 20 years. She enjoyed helping her husband in his business at the Firth Mill and Elevator. She was an example as a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, a giver of service to so many, a canning specialist, and one who loved yard work and the satisfaction of a beautiful yard. She was known for being an outstanding cook. She was especially famous for her homemade rolls and angel food cake with creamy strawberry frosting. She also made many beautiful quilts. Each of her grandchildren received a special "Grandma Mecham" quilt when they were married. She was preceded in death by her parents; seven siblings; husband, Hyrum; two sons, Larry and Sherman; a grandson, Arden; a granddaughter, Nicole Hopkins, and great-grandson Mckeon Whitten. She is survived by her daughter, Marsha Tucker, her sons, Phillip and Steven, and many of her large posterity. The family will receive friends Thursday evening June 4th from 6:00 till 7:30 p.m. and Friday morning from 10:30 till 11:40 a.m. at Nalder Funeral Home, 110 W Oak Street in Shelley. Due to the COVID-19 virus a private family funeral service will be held. Friends and extended family are invited to view the funeral service which will be streamed live at 12:00 p.m. Friday, June 5th on the Nalder Funeral Home Facebook Page. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. MIldred 5/8/1920 - 5/31/2020V. Mecham