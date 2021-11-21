Rodney Bill Mecham passed away at his home in Ammon, Idaho, on November 18, 2021, of heart failure. He was born on March 4, 1932, to Melvin Leonidas Mecham and Rozella May Pritchett in Moreland, Idaho. Bill grew up in the Blackfoot area and graduated from Blackfoot High School. He joined the army during the Korean War and was stationed in Chicago, Illinois. On June 22, 1956, he married his sweetheart, Joan Pixton, in the Idaho Falls temple. They were married for 65 years. They raised five children in Idaho Falls - Craig, Kirk, Wendy, Todd, and Lori. He worked many jobs to provide for his family and retired after 33 years with Challenge Dairy. Dad was one of many siblings who all enjoyed spending time together throughout their lives. Dad and Mom loved to go camping with family and friends in Island Park, Idaho, and eventually built a cabin on the property they owned. Bill was an avid golfer and made life-long friends enjoying the sport. He spent many years golfing with his son, Kirk. It was a very sad day when he was no longer able to golf. Dad is survived by his wife Joan, sons Kirk (Ammon, Idaho) and Todd (Idaho Falls, Idaho); daughters Wendy (Stephen) Washburn (Lindon, Utah), and Lori Atchison (Orem, Utah), along with 11 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren; brother Earl Mecham, sister Zelma Bell, half-brother Larry Mecham, stepbrothers Ronald Keele and Earl Keele. He was preceded in death by his parents, son Craig, brothers Archie, Hubert and Daryl, stepbrothers Richard and Monte, sisters Donna, Wanona and Ramona. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Friday, November 26, 2021, at the Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls, Idaho. Viewing will be from 11:00 - 12:00 prior to the services. Interment will follow at the Ammon Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com. Rodney 3/4/1932 - 11/18/2021Bill Mecham