Sharon Lee Sweet Mecham peacefully passed Saturday July 23rd 2022. She was born December 10th 1955 in San Diego California to loving parents Dwain and Pauline Rose Sweet. Sharon's Dad was in th US Navy so they moved around alot. They eventually moved to Blackfoot Idaho, where She attended all 4 years of high school at Blackfoot High. Sharon married Gene Deloy Mecham on July 26th 1975 and at that time inherited Carolee, Julia and Walter. She worked at Argonne and the INL for 32 years which she retired from in 2011. Sharon loved to serve people and is widely known for her compassion and support in AA. She had her "little girls" Annie, Suzy and Lucy whom she adored and pampered. Gene and Sharon have worked side by side on the farm and recently at the cabin up in Gray's Lake where they spent their summers. Sharon is survived by her beloved Gene Deloy Mecham, daughter Carolee (Eric) Hogan of West Jordan, Utah, daughter Julia Bowen of Firth, Idaho, son Walter (Julie) Mecham of Layton, Utah, Grandchildren: Ashlee (Matt) Kasica, Mikelle (Chad) Evertsen, Shelbi Brooke, Beau (Tika) Soelberg, Kassidy (Wyatt Francis) Soelberg, Shayla (Michael) Barney, Keith (Lindsay) Hogan, Andrew (Ivanna) Hogan, McKenna Hogan, Jeremy (Leslie) Barry, JD (Ashley) Bowen, Jakob Bowen, Amanda (Joe) Olsen, Malissa Myers, Sara (Eddy) Jones, and Mikel (Mariah) Mecham, sister Shane (Chris) Freeman of Troy, TX, Jacqueline Sweet of Blackfoot, Idaho and her little girls Annie, Suzy and Lucy. She was preceded in death by her loving parents Ernest Dwain Sweet and Pauline Rose Sweet. The family would like to extend our sincere gratitude for the ICU staff of EIRMC, especially Sam Johnson and his compassionate care. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at Nalder Funeral Home (110 W Oak Street) in Shelley. The family will receive friends Monday evening from 6:00 till 8:00 p.m. and Tuesday morning from 9:30 a.m. till 10:40 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Basalt Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Sharon 12/10/1955 - 7/23/2022Lee Mecham