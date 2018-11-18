Stanley Livingston Medran, 77, of Idaho Falls, passed away November 12, 2018, at his home. Stanley was born June 25, 1941, in Idaho Falls, ID, to Oscar A. Medran and Mary J. Gonzales Medran. He grew up in Idaho Falls and attended O.E. Bell and I.F. High School and went on to serve in the National Guard. Stanley made his home in Idaho Falls, and was a construction worker. He enjoyed collecting old watches and clocks. Stanley is survived by his loving brother, Russell Medran of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Terry Medran of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Nancy A. (Donald) Kelley of Ammon, ID; and sister, Teresa (Ted) Gardner of Rigby, ID. He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Mary Medran; and brothers, William and Wayne Medran. A gathering will be held 11-12:30 p.m. Friday, November 23, 2018, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge. Burial will be at 1 p.m. in Fielding Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Stanley 6/25/1941 - 11/12/2018Medran