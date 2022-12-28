Jean Bennett Meikle, 73, of Idaho Falls, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, from heart failure at her home, surrounded by all her children. Jean was born November 18, 1949, in Ogden, Utah, to Eldon Hyrum Bennett and Elsie Jacobs Bennett. She grew up in Clearfield, Utah, and graduated from Clearfield High, where she participated in softball, choir, and 4-H. After graduating from high school, she attended Weber State College and then BYU where she met her future husband, Gary Lane Meikle. On January 27, 1972, she married Gary in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. To this union they added seven children, 28 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Jean was dedicated to her faith, family, friends, and neighbors. Her hobbies revolved around her children and grandchildren, and she rarely missed their games or activities. She enjoyed yardwork, serving others, singing, playing the piano and organ, listening to music, exercising, attending the temple, and playing card and board games. Jean survived significant health challenges and continued to thrive and serve others. At age 39 she suffered a stroke, and the following year doctors found and removed a brain tumor. At age 51 she received a heart transplant. Following her transplant she had numerous other health challenges, many of which required hospitalization and surgery. Jean's greatest challenge was losing her beloved husband Gary to cancer in 2013. Through her challenges, Jean maintained a positive outlook and a commitment to serving others. She was constantly making and taking food to family, friends, neighbors, and anyone else in need. She improved the lives of countless people. Jean will be missed by her loving children, Julie (Jason) Miskin of Filer, ID, Lisa (Bryce) Burtenshaw of Idaho Falls, Kathi (Brian) Woodall of Herriman, UT, Ryan (Suzanne) Meikle of Idaho Falls, Angela (Ryan) Pearson of El Dorado Hills, CA, Nathan (Keshia) Meikle of Lawrence, KS, Rebecca (Bruce) Webb of Idaho Falls; brother, Farrell (Linda) Bennett of North Salt Lake, UT; and sister, Colleen (Jim) Huffaker of Harrisville, UT. Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Gary L. Meikle; her parents, Eldon Hyrum Bennett and Elsie Jacobs Bennett; her sister, Loraine Bennett; and her granddaughter, Sierra Julie Miskin. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at the Ammon West Stake Center, 2055 Coronado Street. The family will receive friends on Monday, January 2, 2023, at Wood Funeral Home in Ammon (963 S. Ammon Rd) from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and on Tuesday, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. prior to the funeral at the church. Burial will be in Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery in Idaho Falls (4602 S. Yellowstone Hwy). Funeral services may also be viewed here: https://youtu.be/rw4X5hOVqOI The family would like to thank Dr. Susan Blake Wachter at the Idaho Heart Institute, Dr. Isac Simpson of Simpson DermCare & Family Medicine, the caregivers at Aspen Home Health & Hospice, and the many other doctors, nurses, and support staff who have cared for Jean over the years. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. JEAN 11/18/1949 - 12/20/2022BENNETT MEIKLE
