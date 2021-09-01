Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Carolyn Dolores Mende, 75, of Ammon, passed away August 28, 2021, at Life Care Center. Carolyn was born December 6, 1945, in Detroit, Michigan, to Zigmund Klawender and Helen Kowalski. She grew up and attended schools in Clawson, Michigan, until her Senior year of high school. The family moved to Farmington, Michigan, where she graduated in 1963. She also attended Dorsey Business School and graduated first in her class. On March 1, 1965, she married Jerry Lisee in Dearborn, Michigan. They were blessed with three children, Timothy, Daniel, and Erin. Carolyn and Jerry were later divorced. On October 6, 1984, she married Henry C. "Hank" Mende in Highland, Michigan. She became a loving stepmother to his children, Eric and Shari. Carolyn and Hank made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, in her beloved "river house." She worked for the City of Idaho Falls for 20 years and retired in 2006. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church and the American Legion Auxiliary. Carolyn enjoyed casinos, card games, bingo, traveling, reading, baking, and cooking. One of her most favorite things was cooking full Polish meals and preparing and giving out platters of Christmas "goodies." Carolyn is survived by her loving husband, Hank Mende of Idaho Falls; son, Daniel (Monica) Lisee of Boise, ID; son, Timothy (Frances) Lisee of Williamsburg, VA; daughter, Erin Lisee of Idaho Falls; stepson, Eric Mende of Killeen, TX; stepdaughter, Shari Daracunas of Jerome, ID; sister, Marie (Larry) Pink of Crystal River, FL; brother, Daniel (Paula) Klawender of South Lyon, MI; brother, Michael (Beth) Klawender of Farmington Hills, MI; five grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Zigmund and Helen Klawender. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 290 7th Street. Services will be broadcast live at www.stjohnministries.net/. A reception will be held immediately following the services. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Carolyn 12/6/1945 - 8/28/2021Dolores Mende