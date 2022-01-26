Brent Summers Meng, 80, of Idaho Falls, passed away at his home on Saturday, January 22, 2022. He was under the care of his loving family and Alliance Hospice. Brent was born on September 8, 1941, at home in Rexburg, Idaho, to Otto and Denice Meng. He graduated from Rigby High School in 1959, and then served in the North British Mission (Scotland). Upon his return home, he attended Ricks College where he earned his degree in welding. Brent married Deanne Yates on February 5, 1965, in the Idaho Falls Temple. Their four children, Paul, Peggy, Julie, and Heather were born in Idaho Falls, and they later moved to Ucon and resided there until the time of his death. Brent worked for Idaho Steel Products as a welder/machinist for 41 years. He was placed in Idaho Steel's "Hall of Fame" because he helped pave the way for future employees. After retiring, Brent and Deanne wintered in Arizona for 10 years where they made many friends, rode ATVs in the desert, and hit every garage sale that they could find. Brent loved playing city and church softball and taught his kids the sport as well, cheering them on whether it was softball or any other activity. He worked and played with dedication and integrity. Brent served in many positions as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The most challenging and rewarding position was with the Varsity Scouting program. Brent was totally devoted to his family and took the greatest pleasure in watching his children grow, marry, and have children of their own. He had the biggest heart, was kind, caring, and always had a twinkle in his eye and smile on his face. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Deanne; his four married children; 15 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren; five siblings, Byron (Glea) Meng of Idaho Falls, Linda Evenson of Idaho Falls, Jenniene (Jay) Kauer of Idaho Falls, Guy (Daryl) Meng of Ammon, ID, and Max (Jan) Meng of Ammon, ID. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Merrill Meng. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 29, 2022, at the Milo Ward, 12127 N. 75th E. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon, and Saturday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Brent 9/8/1941 - 1/22/2022Summers Meng