Michael Merrill Meng, 55, passed away at his home in Humble, Texas after a valiant 6-year battle with cancer early in the morning on July 27, 2022, with his wife and children present. He graduated from the University of Utah with a bachelor's in film, a passion that he enjoyed throughout his life and passed on to his children. After graduation, he was proud of his work in various positions for Continental Airlines. This career gave him the opportunity to take his wife and children on adventures to many wonderful places around the world. He was full of fun and laughter and was famous with friends and family for his contagious laugh that will be missed dearly by all who knew him. He made every holiday special and loved family traditions where he could spend time with his loved ones. Family was truly where his heart was. He loved learning and obtained knowledge about various subjects. He had a great knowledge of history and talent for renovating his homes. He shared a love of woodworking with his father. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had a strong love for his Savior. He followed Christ's example of serving others and had a vast knowledge of scripture and the history of the church. He was known for his kindness and ability to be friendly to the lonely and hurting. He is survived by his beloved wife Kristen Meng; daughter and son-in-law Madeline and Michael Bezzant, son and daughter-in-law Andrew and Danielle Meng; and daughter Mallory Meng. He was a doting grandfather to Gwendolyn, Alexander, Charles, and Lucas Bezzant and Caroline Meng. He is further survived by his parents Glea and Byron Meng along with his sister Janie (Dirk), and brothers: Max (Becky) and Mark (Becky); and many nieces and nephews. He was loved by his father-in-law and mother-in-law Fred and Karen Cowart who also survive him. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 30, 2022, at the Sage Creek Ward, 3370 N 5th W, Idaho Falls. The family will visit with friends one hour prior to the services at the church. Interment will be at the Grant Central Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com. Michael 1/6/1967 - 7/27/2022Merrill Meng