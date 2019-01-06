Bradly "Brad" R. Merkley, age 54, of Rigby, passed away in his home on January 3, 2019, after a long struggle with ALS. He was under the care of his loving family. Brad was born December 7, 1964, in the Salt Lake Utah area to Richard R. Merkley and Shanna Lee Wardell. He spent most of his younger years causing mayhem in Riverdale, Utah with his brothers Brett and Brian, which included teasing his sister Denice. He developed a love for the outdoors by spending time with his uncle Clyde and aunt Jan in Salmon, Idaho. There he enjoyed wrangling cows on his motorcycle, often he spent more time crashing and getting injuries than getting any work done. He enjoyed spending time with his family on hunting trips and doing anything he could to get his hands on a gun. He is an honorary member of the Merkley Gun Club. He married his beautiful wife Rebecca Ileen Vincent in the Salt Lake Temple on July 27, 1990. Afterwards, they were blessed with three wonderful children, two boys and a girl. He enjoyed anything outdoors and loved to take his sons out to go on routine hunting trips. When he wasn't spending time playing with his guns, he was an avid football fan. His favorite teams were the Steelers and the Raiders. Brad spent most of his life in the southeast Idaho region, where he was involved in the grocery side of the service industries. He worked for over thirty years as a Receiving Coordinator for Fred Meyer and was a dedicated and hardworking employee. Brad was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He wholeheartedly believed in living your religion and often would go out of his way to share the gospel with others. He served in many callings to help his community, including Second Counselor in the Bishopric as High Priest Group Leader, and in several areas in the Boy Scouts of America. He also served as a missionary in the Leeds, England Mission for 20 Months. Survivors include his mother, and step father Shana Lee (Britt) Horrocks, of Hooper, Utah; wife, Rebecca Ileen Merkley; his children, Bradly Jaeden Merkley, Courtney Ileen Merkley and Jace Richard Merkley, all of Rigby; siblings, Denice Sears of Saratoga Springs, Utah, Richelle (James) Stimpson of Westhaven, Utah, Ricanne (Thomas) Steele of Ammon, Idaho, Torianne White of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Todd (Nichole) Merkley of Ammon, Idaho, Brett (Allison) Merkley of Conroe, Texas, Brian (Michelle) Merkley of Biglake, Minnesota, Brandon (Emily) Horrocks of Kaysville, Utah, Nancy (Greg) Olsen of Vernal, Utah, Joe (Kylee) Horrocks of Syracuse, Utah, Beau (Emmalene) Horrocks of Draper, Utah, Michael (Jessica) Horrocks of Syracuse, Utah, and Bren (Rachel) Horrocks of Winton, California. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Roland Lewis Merkley, Enid Dean, Thomas Alvin and Vena R Wardell; his father, Richard R. Merkley; step-mother, Dianne Merkley; and an uncle, Clyde Phillips. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, January 7, 2019 at the Rigby South Stake Center, 106 N. 3800 E., with Bishop Jerry Foster conducting. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m., Sunday at Eckersell Funeral Home 101 W. Main Street, Rigby and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Monday, prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Bradly 12/7/1964 - 1/3/2019R. Merkley