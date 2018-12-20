Lillian LaDean Logan Messenger, passed away peacefully December 14, 2018 following a brief illness. LaDean was born June 25, 1948 in St. Anthony, ID to Douglas and Malissa (Simons) Logan. LaDean was the youngest of four sisters (Peggy, Joyce, and Marilyn), all of St. Anthony, ID. She spent her youth in St. Anthony, graduating from South Fremont High School. While in high school, LaDean served as the assistant editor of the school newspaper. After high school, LaDean attended Ricks College, initially majoring in journalism. While at Ricks, she changed her mind and decided Education was a better fit. At that point, she moved to Pocatello where she finished her Bachelor's Degree at Idaho State University. Years later, LaDean would go on to earn her Master's Degree in Education at Idaho State University. While attending an LDS Young Adult dance she met her husband, Wayne Messenger. They were married in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple on April 17, 1981 and made their home in Chubbuck, ID. LaDean taught school for 44 years before retiring in 2013 at the age of 65. LaDean was very active in the Bannock Humane Society, the Idaho Education Association, held leadership positions in the Idaho Writers League, and was a 2006 Fellow in the BSWP Summer Institute (selected by her professional colleagues for the honor). LaDean loved to read and write, even writing her own collection of poems and short stories which have been enjoyed by many. She is survived by her husband Wayne and their 3 dogs, her three sisters, (Peggy Rinehart, Joyce Klien, and Marilyn Logan), and numerous nieces & nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and two brothers-in-law. Funeral services for LaDean will be held at 11:00am, on Friday, December 21st, 2018 at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W. Chubbuck Road, with a viewing beginning at 10am. Her interment will follow the services at Teton Cemetery. Memories and condolence may be shared with her family online at wilksfuneralhome.com. LaDean 6/25/1948 - 12/14/2018Messenger