Ronald Eugene Messenger, 63 of Rigby, Idaho, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020 in Ririe, Idaho. Ron was born September 9, 1957 in Longbeach, California to Arlin Ray Messenger and Helen Marie Ginthner Messenger. He was raised and attended schools in Idaho Falls and Rexburg, Idaho; graduating from Madison High School. He married Peggy Harris, they later divorced. On Sept 6, 1986 he married Cheryl Crance in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Ron worked for Bonneville County Road and Bridge and also farmed in the Jefferson County area for many years. He loved watching his hay crop and newborn calves grow. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Messenger of Rigby, ID; his children are: Misty, Scotty (deceased), Amy, Jeri, John, and Melissa; parents, Arlin and Mary Messenger of Idaho Falls. ID; sisters, Lorinda (Joe) Dennis of Idaho Falls, ID; Jeri (Mike) Carter of Iona, ID; brothers, Calvin (Brenda) Messenger of Queen Creek, AZ, Boyd (Bethia) Messenger of Idaho Falls, ID, Bob Patriquin of Las Vegas, NV; 18 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Rexburg Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please sponsor a kid in 4-H next year, FFA or mechanics competitions in memory of Ron. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby, ID. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Ronald 9/9/1957 - 9/28/2020Eugene Messenger
+1