Wayne Messenger, 73, of Chubbuck, passed away on March 28, 2020. His private funeral service will be webcast at 11 am on Fri, April 3 at https://www.wilksfuneralhome.com/obituaries/Wayne-Messenger/. For a full obituary, see wilksfuneralhome.com Wayne 12/21/1946 - 3/28/2020Eugene Messenger
