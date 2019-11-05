Gerald Allan Messerli, 80, of Terreton, Idaho passed away of pancreatic cancer at his home on Friday, November 1, 2019. Gerald was born February 19, 1939 in Claresholm, Alberta Canada, the son of Henry Albert Messerli and Blanche Alta Brown Messerli. Jerry was joined by three more brothers; David, Larry Lynn, and Robert Messerli. He was preceded in death by his brother Larry, mother, father and step father, step brother brothers and step sisters. They lived in Claresholm for a time before moving to the States. They lived in Sugar City, Idaho where he attended Sugar Salem High School. He continued his education in Rexburg at Rick College. He married Heather (Nancy) Mitchell on December 5, 1991 in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. They lived in the Terreton area for 27 years. They were blessed with Heather's children and step children. Together they endured the death of his three step-sons, Reno Kidd, Darby Casper and Tyler Casper. He belonged to a band with his wife Heather and friend's Sandy Ward and Dave. He had a talent for singing and yodeling, for being the boss and putting everyone to work. Jerry's love of cows and horses was great. He had a knowledge about cow and horse ailments and what to do them. He farmed and Ranched for his living and was good at it. He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had a testimony of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. He loved serving people. In the last three years of his life enjoyed gardening and his greenhouse. He is survived by his wife Heather Messerli of Terreton, Idaho. Brothers, David and Robert Messerli. His step children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Funeral services for Jerry will be held Friday, November 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Terreton 1st Ward Chapel, (1297 East 1500 North, Terreton, ID). The family will meet with friends on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM and again on Friday, November 8th from 9:30 t 10:45 AM both being held at the Terreton 1st Ward Church. Interment will be in the West Jefferson Cemetery. Of all the many stories, Jerry said many times, "My funeral will be a big one because people will come to make sure I am dead." Gerald 2/19/1939 - 11/1/2019Allan Messerli