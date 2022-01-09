Brent Messervy, 72, of Idaho Falls, passed away peacefully on December 31, 2021, in the arms of his loving wife. He died of respiratory failure after a courageous battle with COPD. He can now finally breathe. Breathe, just breathe, my love. Brent was born July 5, 1949, in Idaho Falls to Henry Alva Messervy and Verla Dean Prestwich Messervy. On April 30, 1993, he married Carla Messervy in Idaho Falls. Brent and Carla made their home in Idaho Falls, where Brent worked as a production planner at the Idaho National Laboratory. In his youth, Brent enjoyed many family outings with his family. He was fun, smart, and a loving brother. He was always willing to help anyone with a need. Brent had many hobbies. He especially enjoyed woodworking and remodeling. He loved the outdoors, spending his time skiing, golfing, on rock climbing adventures, and later in life, motorcycle riding. One of Brent's greatest passions was reading. He could spend hours upon hours with his nose in a SciFi novel. Brent and Carla spent many years enjoying day rides with friends, week long vacations, attending Sturgis, and traveling the West Coast and Colorado. Brent is survived by his loving wife, Carla Messervy of Idaho Falls, ID, step-daughters, Joni (Rick) Cantrell of Redondo Beach, CA, Jenny Crabbe of Massachusetts, JaNeil Erb of Idaho Falls, and Jeralynn (Erik) Masker of Eagle River, AK; brother, Paul (Peggy) Messervy of Riverside, UT, sister, Terri (Brent) Peterson of Salt Lake City, UT; and ten grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Brent 7/5/1949 - 12/31/2021Henry Messervy