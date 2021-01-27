Gary Lee Messler, 80, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 25, 2021, at his home. He was under the care of Encompass Home Health and Hospice and his loving family. Gary was born July 5, 1940, in Blackfoot, Idaho, to Carrol Ramon Messler and Mildred Fern McWherter Messler. He grew up in Blackfoot and attended area schools. Gary graduated from Blackfoot High School in 1958. After high school Gary joined the National Guard and was later enlisted in the US Air Force and served during the Cold War. During his service Gary was trained at Yale University. On October 29, 1976, Gary married Mary E. Kerns in Fairfax, Virginia. From this union they were blessed with two children, Lisa and Kimberly. Gary and Mary made their home in Blackfoot, Idaho, where Gary worked as a Traffic Survey Technician for Idaho Department of Transportation. He also worked as a tax preparer for AARP. Mary passed away on November 20, 2004. On November 6, 2005, he married Carma Dianne Wilde in Irwin, Idaho. Gary and Carma made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Gary retired from the Idaho Department of Transportation. He was a member of First Baptist Church. Gary enjoyed taxes, reading, word games, movies, and telling "dad" jokes. Gary is survived by his loving wife, Carma Messler of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Lisa Young of Kuna, ID; son, Mark (Ally) Hunter of Idaho Falls, ID, son, Steven "Coy" Hunter of Idaho Falls, ID; nine grandchildren, Leslie (Steven) Call of Ucon, ID, Brent Messler of Kuna, ID, Brandi Robinson of Idaho Falls, ID, Cordell Young of Nampa, ID, Dakota Young of Nampa, ID, Garrett Young of Kuna, ID, Caleb Frank of Idaho Falls, Madilyn Hunter of Idaho Falls, ID, and Hannah Hunter of Idaho Falls, ID; and four great grandchildren, Brynli, Brielle and Braelyn Call all of Ucon, ID, and Aeron Young of Nampa, ID. He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Mary E. Messler, daughter, Kimberly Messler, step-father, Percy Schrecongost, brothers, Raymond Messler and Billy Messler; and sisters, Connie Lopez, Jane Rowbury, and Jean Clarke. A gathering will be held from 3-4 p.m. on Friday, January 29, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road. Following the gathering Military Rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Air Force Honor Guard. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Gary 7/5/1940 - 1/25/2021Messler
+2
+2