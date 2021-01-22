Ruth Metcalf passed away January 16, 2021, of kidney failure, at her home in Idaho Falls. She was born Sept. 17, 1931 in Idaho Falls, ID., to Lawrence and Zelma Storer. She attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. She married Doyle Keith Metcalf in May of 1949. Their marriage was later solemnized in the L.D.S. Temple in Idaho Falls. To this union were born: Linda Ruth Metcalf, Ammon, Matthew Carl Metcalf, Idaho Falls, Allan Kay (Rhonda) Metcalf, Spanish Fork, UT. And Julie Marie (Ken) Wold of Idaho Falls. Keith and Ruth were grandparents to Nick Wold, Katie Metcalf, Joe (Jordyn) Wold, Anna (Nate) Kalmar and Sam Wold. Ruth was a member of the L.D.S. church. She worked as a medical transcriptionist and secretary to the Health Department and for several local doctors. She enjoyed reading, gardening, doing artwork and painting with her sisters, helping at the church and doing Temple work, caring for pets, spending time on their property in Island Park and always loved family gatherings. She was preceded in death by her husband Keith, her parents, her sisters and inlaws: Margie Orlene (John) Dubach, Virginia Zelma Storer, Maxine June (Forrest) Walton, Barbara Rasmussen, and a brother, Lyle John (Marva) Storer. Survivors include her children, grandchildren, and her sisters Patricia Lu (Darrell) Smith and Carol Rae (Stan, deceased) Taylor. Mom was a good-hearted soul, loved by many. We will miss her. The family would like to thank the caring staff at Fairwinds-Sand Creek and the caregivers at OneSource Hospice. Family services were held Jan.20 and burial was at the Ammon Cemetery under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary. Ruth 9/17/1931 - 1/16/2021Storer Metcalf