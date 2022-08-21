Donna L. Meyer, 93, passed away on August 11, 2022 with her faithful dog Freckles and son Eric by her side, at her Idaho Falls home. She was born on June 27, 1929 in New Kensington, PA, to Buford and Elva (Trautman) Chambers. She worked at a candy store, was a cheerleader at Parnassus Junior High and graduated from New Kensington High School. As a Registered Nurse, she worked in Pediatrics at Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA and Sacred Heart Hospital and Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. She loved caring for children and assisting their families. Donna volunteered at the Museum of Idaho, reveling in interactions with visitors, and at Hospice of Eastern Idaho. She enjoyed family vacations including many trips to the Idaho rivers and mountains. She loved horses, dogs, and playing canasta with friends. Donna had a remarkably high level of energy, a positive spirit, and loved a good joke. She was married to Orville R. Meyer on October 18, 1952, and they enjoyed 57 years together until he passed away in 2009. She is survived by her sons Eric of Idaho Falls, Grant of Albuquerque, NM, and daughter Robyn of Tucson, AZ. She was preceded in death by sisters Betty Menichi, Elva Vucetich and brother Edward Chambers. Private family services will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to Hospice of Eastern Idaho in recognition of Donna's service. Donna Meyer