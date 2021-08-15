Helen Adams Meyer, 99, of Idaho Falls, passed away August 12, 2021, at her home. She was under the care of Hospice of Eastern Idaho. Helen was born October 5, 1921, in Rigby, Idaho, to William Heber Adams and Arlitta Hatfield Adams. She grew up and attended schools in Irwin and Swan Valley, and also attended O.E. Bell in Idaho Falls. On June 28, 1938, she married Ernest Willard Meyer in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Helen and Ernest made their home in Iona, Idaho, where Helen was a mother and homemaker. She also worked as a desk clerk at the Westbank Motel for 20 years She enjoyed gardening, reading, cooking and spending time with her family. Helen is survived by her son, Clyde Meyer of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Janice(Edwin) Hahn of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Alan (Elise) Meyer of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Conroy (Arlene) Adams of Idaho Falls, ID; thirteen grandchildren twenty great grandchildren and eight great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Willard Meyer, parents, son, Ronnie Meyer, sisters, Elmira Grant, Lucetta Jacobson, Shirley Longacre, Rita Pinney, Nita Beasley, Billie Dean Morgan, and Renee Pietila; and brothers, William Adams and Fred Adams. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. prior to services, both times at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Helen 10/5/1921 - 8/12/2021Meyer
