Hilda Ida Marie Meyer, 89, of Idaho Falls, passed away October 13, 2020, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Hilda was born December 24, 1930, in Twin Falls, Idaho, to Ernest and Clara Meyer. She grew up in Clover, Idaho, and attended Clover Trinity Lutheran School. Following high school, Hilda married Ira Archer of Buhl, Idaho, and they were blessed with eight children: Lynette, Janice, Leland, David, Kathy, Craig, Bruce, and Brenda. Her life's true passion was loving Jesus and her children, grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Hilda is survived by her four loving daughters, Lynette (Lee, deceased) Smith, Janice (Lloyd) Pereira, Kathy (Cliff, deceased) Jennings of Idaho Falls, ID, and Brenda Archer of Denver, CO; four loving sons, Leland (Sharon) Archer of Montrose, CO, David Archer of Idaho Falls, ID, Craig (Lisa) Archer of Phoenix, AZ, and Bruce (Lucy) Archer of Sumner, WA; sisters, Helen Meyer of Buhl, ID, and Alma Haverfield of Sun City, AZ; 21 grandchildren and 48 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Hugo and Paul Meyer, and sister Irene Adolf. A viewing and gathering will be held from 4:00-5:30 p.m. Friday, October 16, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue, Idaho Falls ID. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in honor of our mother be made to St. John Lutheran Braille Workers or the Idaho Falls Soup Kitchen. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Hilda 12/24/1930 - 10/13/2020Meyer
+1