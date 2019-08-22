Barbara Jane Michael, 69, of Idaho Falls, left her health weakened body to go home to be with her Lord and Savior early Monday morning, August 19, 2019. Barbara was born in Oregon City, Oregon, on February 23, 1950, to Richard and Vivian Daue. She lived in Clackamas Oregon from her birth till 1972 when she married her husband David. She graduated from Clackamas High School in 1968. She met the love of her life through the workings of her brother Richard, who was in the Navy and serving on the Submarine USS Aspro. He found a close friend whom he insisted that they meet. Shortly afterwards, Barbara met David Michael, and a short time later on April 15, 1972, they were married in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. This year they celebrated 47 years of a beautiful marriage. Barbara was a homemaker and a terrific Mother. Her family always came first. She insisted that she would be at home when her kids got home from school. Many a time the kids would be standing in front of her, still in their coats showing her what they did in school that day and she was always proud and encouraging them with their school work. Because of her interest that she showed, all three of her children went on to receive college degrees. Barbara frequently attended Sunday School as a child in Clackamas, and began attending Calvary Baptist Church in the late 1970's after the Navy brought them to Idaho Falls. A year or so later she started assisting in 1st Grade Sunday School at Calvary. Shortly afterwards, Barbara became a Christian and spent the next approximately 30 years teaching and directing Children's Sunday School at Calvary Baptist Church. Children's Ministry was the Love of her Life. She had a major impact on Children's lives and their life as adults showed that impact. She also spent several years as the Church Librarian. When her husband was called to Pastor at Grace at Riverside Baptist Church at Blackfoot, she followed. After her oldest child entered High School, she decided to follow her second passion, books. Barbara always loved to read and for about 3 years worked at B. Dalton Book Store in the Grand Teton Mall. She loved working with books and sharing that love with her customers. Sorrowfully though, because of her health, she had to quit that job. Barbara is survived by her husband, David Lee Michael, a son Alexander, and two daughters Christena and Tamara. She was the proud Grandmother of 12 grandchildren. Alexander and Cassie: Audrianna, Katrina, Nathan, Juliette, Josiah, and Jeremiah. Christena and Jesse: Jessica, Michael, Jennifer, and Joanna. Tamara and David: Elizabeth and Ethan. Barbara is also survived by her brother Richard Daue and her sister Yvonne Gough. She was preceded in death by her Mother and Father, and brother Gilbert Daue. The family will meet on Friday, August 23, 2019 with friends and family at Buck Miller Hann Funeral Home, 825 E. 17th, Idaho Falls from 6:00 to 8:00 pm, and from 10:00 to 10:45 am prior to her funeral service at Buck Miller Hann on Saturday August 24. The Funeral Service to begin at 11:00am with Pastor David Kite to officiate. Burial will follow at the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Barbara 2/23/1950 - 8/19/2019Jane Michael