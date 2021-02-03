Kent H. Mickelsen, 74, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 31, 2021, at Idaho Falls Community Hospital due to complications from Covid. Kent was born August 19, 1946, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Royal Mickelsen and Helen Moedl Mickelsen. He grew up in Idaho Falls and graduated from Bonneville High School. He went on to attend Idaho State University. He was a member of the Presbyterian Church. On November 26, 1966, he married Earlene Firth Mickelsen in Idaho Falls. Together they were blessed with two children: Troy and Heather. Kent and Earlene made their home in Idaho Falls where Kent owned Mickelsen Marble and Eagle Rock Granite. In his free time, he enjoyed a good round of golf or cards. He also was very interested in the arts and enjoyed the opera, the symphony, and Broadway shows. Kent and Earlene were members at the Idaho Falls Country Club and belonged to the Colonial Arts Theater. He loved people, his friends, and most of all, his family. Kent is survived by his loving wife, Earlene; children, Troy (Michele) Mickelsen, daughters Cora and Leah of Sandy, UT, and Heather (Calvin) Dockery, daughters Hannah and Hailey of Olympia, WA; and siblings, Jay Mickelsen, Monna Haderlie, Myra Heuer, Gary Mickelsen, and Helen Marie Askew. He was preceded in death by his parents, Royal and Helen Mickelsen; and in-laws, Bill and Nina Firth. Based on the struggles that Kent suffered over the last month and for the care and safety of his friends and family, we will be observing a graveside service at 2:00 p.m. Monday, February 8, 2021, at Fielding Memorial Park, 4600 South Yellowstone Avenue. We welcome all his wonderful friends and family and request everyone please wear masks and practice social distancing. A celebration of life will be held later this summer at the Idaho Falls Country Club. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Kent 8/19/1946 - 1/31/2021Mickelsen
+1
News Trending Today
-
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Ririe coasts to win over Salmon in 2A district opener, plus a look at the Bulldogs' injury news
-
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Rigby wins, Firth goes OT in district openers
-
Will we end an uncivil war?
-
Equestrian community to meet with Bannock County about rising costs at equine facilities
-
Christensen drops impeachment, Little responds
-
HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK: Signing news and state tournament update
-
Hands off our health care
-
Ehardt speaks out after coming under fire for teacher comment
-
A look at the football players expected to sign with Utah State
-
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Sugar-Salem remains atop in 3A media poll