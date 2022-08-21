Virginia Pauline Ricketts Mickelson was born in Roberts, Idaho to W.B. Ricketts and Belle McGechie Ricketts. Pauline was the youngest of 5 children. At an early age, she showed an interest in music. Her mother would sing a hymn, and Pauline could pick up the melody on the piano. She started piano lessons when she was seven years of age. Her family moved to Idaho Falls in 1935. Pauline soon started accompanying soloists and choirs. She also sang duets with her sister, Rio, when they were in Roberts. She was an active member of Trinity United Methodist Church for over 70 years and was organist for over 40 years. She played for 350 weddings and funerals. After high school, in the summer she attended Chico State Teacher’s College in Chico, California. She continued her studies in the fall at ISU in Pocatello, Idaho. She spent a summer studying voice and piano at McCune’s School of Music in Salt Lake City, Utah. Pauline also studied organ with Keith Kendall of Pocatello for one year. Pauline taught grade school for three years in Terrreton, one year in Roberts, and one year in Blackfoot, Idaho, but then changed to teaching piano privately. She retired from giving piano lessons in 2007 at age 86. On June 11, 1945, she was united in marriage to Leonard Mickelson. They were married at Zion Lutheran Church by Reverend Thomas Wersell in Salt Lake City, UT. They made their home in Idaho Falls, ID. Pauline is survived by her three daughters. Glenna (Tony) Calza; Arlington, VA, Joyce Boling; Denver, CO, and Julene (Ron) Coston; Boise, ID. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard, parents, sister, Dorothy (Rio) MacNicoll and three brothers, Roy, Harold, and Bryon Ricketts. Funeral service will be held on 8-24-22 at Trinity Methodist Church, 237 N. Water Ave., Idaho Falls, ID, under the direction of Buck-Murphy Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Trinity, or a charity of your choice. Burial will be at the Riverview Cemetery, in Firth, ID. Pauline Mickelson