Frances Migel
Frances Janet Poitevin Migel was born Jan. 9, 1925, into the family of John J. Poitevin and Ada Finlayson Poitevin in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She died in Idaho Falls on Aug. 20, 2018. She explored many places and loved many people, enjoying life.
“Franny” grew up on West 14th Street, around the corner from the East Side Lumber Company where her father worked.
After attending Idaho Falls High School, Fran studied at the University of Utah, UCLA, University of Washington and worked for Western Airlines. On Aug. 24, 1949, Frances married Dauchy Migel, MD. Their first date was downhill skiing and they continued recreational skiing throughout their lives as they raised four children.
Like her father, Fran was a community-minded woman. Fran was a leader. She was president of the Idaho Women’s Medical Auxiliary, president of the League of Women Voters of Idaho and secretary at Fairwinds Sandcreek retirement community. She enjoyed life and had a “can-do” attitude and a gracious demeanor. She was a feisty debater of politics, religion and embraced diversity and justice.
Fran and Dauchy traveled in order to participate in medical practice in hospitals in Haiti and Ganado, Arizona. They had a home in Nosara, Costa Rica and also traveled to New Zealand, Australia, Chile, Argentina and Mexico. They had many good times at the family cabin on Hebgen Lake, Montana. They were avid bird watchers. Fran was an artist, an accomplished pianist and loved nature.
Fran and Dauchy particularly loved their modern home built on Park Road (Fifth West). It is uniquely stone, wood and glass, and is on the Historical Registry of Homes. Fran’s mother also lived in a modern home next door.
Mom and Dad loved their home and opened it for social gatherings. The land between these homes, was a wonderful playground for children and grandchildren too. There was always a dog and a cat in their lives as well as a few horses in their pasture.
She is survived by their four children: Ada Migel Ritchie (Steve), of Boise; Thomas Poitevin Migel (Vione), of Rexburg; James Dauchy Migel (Carol), of Idaho Falls; and Mackey Richard Migel (Nek’ka), of Boise. Her surviving sisters are Elizabeth Poitevin Atkinson (Hawley, deceased), of Sun City, Arizona, and Louann Poitevin Jensen (John, deceased), of Walnut Creek, California. Her deceased siblings are Rose Poitevin Brady (Robb), Richard Poitevin (Marjorie) and Joseph Poitevin (Doris).
Fran and Dauchy have 10 grandchildren, Joshua Ritchie, Frederick Ritchie, John Ritchie, Marcilyn Searle Bouck, Andrew Migel, Zachary Migel, Holly Migel Humphreys, Matthew Migel, Sage Migel Rust and Brady Migel.
The family is deeply grateful to both Fairwinds and Life Care Center staff and communities for their love and kindnesses through the years.
Friends and family are invited to a tribute to her life on Saturday, Oct. 13, at 11 a.m. at Buck Miller Hann Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery.
Frances loved to read and did so through to the end of her life. Contributions of books given to a library, friends and children in remembrance of her are suggested. Funeral arrangements were made under the direction of Buck Miller Hann Funeral Home. Online condolences can be left at www.buckmillerhann.com.