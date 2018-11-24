Betty Laverl Groom Miles, Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother, passed away peacefully in Idaho Falls, surrounded by her children on November 19, 2018. Betty was born in Pocatello, Idaho on December 26, 1927. She lived in Pocatello for the first two years of her life and then moved to Rigby, Idaho with parents Kenneth and Thelma Groom. Betty lived on Garfield road her entire life and had a great love for her community and country. She enjoyed farm life as a child and attended school in Rigby. She graduated from Rigby High School at the age of 16. She attended college at Ricks College and Idaho State University, graduating with a teaching degree. She married the love of her life, Lorin Miles, on May 29, 1948, and they spent the next 59 years together. She has two children, Rick Miles of Rigby, and Jana Huffman of Smithfield, Utah. Betty taught school for many years in the area, enjoying science and drill team the most. She worked primarily in the Jefferson County School District in many different schools. She and the family enjoyed camping and fishing and spent most summer weekends finding the best fishing spot and enjoying time together. She loved to read, and she read thousands of books through her lifetime. After they both retired, they traveled extensively to many countries and enjoyed their association with the Charolais industry. They also enjoyed summers in their cabin in Island Park. Betty was preceded in death by her husband Lorin, her parents, and two brothers, Harry and Gordon Groom. She is survived by her children Rick (Betty), and Jana (Cary Gerber), grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, November 26, 2018 at Eckersell Funeral Home, 101 W. Main Street, Rigby. The family will receive friends from 1 - 1:45 p.m. prior to services at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Ucon Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Betty 12/26/1927 - 11/19/2018Miles