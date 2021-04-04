David Ryan Miller, 53, of Idaho Falls, passed away April 2, 2021, at Idaho Falls Community Hospital. David was born October 29, 1967, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Gerald Franklin Miller and Beverly Ann Bowden Miller. He grew up in Idaho Falls and attended Bonneville High School. David loved basketball, baseball, football, and especially loved bowling, which he was very good at. In his spare time, he refereed Grid Kid football. He and his brother, Raymond, were known as the Bonneville High School "Super-Fans." His sisters remember it took a couple years to teach them that it was okay for other people to vote for the opposing team, without them getting upset. David was very outgoing and enjoyed people. No matter where he went, he always knew somebody. With his family, he always ended a call with "I love you." David is survived by his siblings: sister, Mava (David) Gordon of Steptoe, WA; sister, Millie (Gordy) Hill of Palouse, WA; brother, Raymond Miller of Idaho Falls; brother, Wesley Miller of Idaho Falls; brother, Gordon (Kerri) Miller of Idaho Falls; sister, Cindy Miller of Ammon, ID; sister, Doris (John) Spencer of Hamer, ID; sister, Wendy Guilmette of Idaho Falls; and sister, Melva McVey of Idaho Falls. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Ronald Miller. A Celebration of Life will be held from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Developmental Workshop, 555 W. 25th Street, Idaho Falls, ID 83402, or to Innovative Health Care Concepts, 111 E. 16th Street, Idaho Falls, ID 83404. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. David 10/29/1967 - 4/2/2021Ryan Miller
